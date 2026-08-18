BIRC 2026: Redefining Rice Industry Through Experience Zones

The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 promises to extend the dialogue on the global rice industry beyond traditional metrics of trade and commerce. Set for October 23-25, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the event will feature nine distinctive experience zones that highlight rice's journey through civilization, culture, nutrition, technology, innovation, and global trade.

Building on the accomplishment of its 2025 edition, which broke records for attendance and scale as reported by Ernst & Young, BIRC 2026 aims to deepen engagement. Last year's conference attracted over 10,000 attendees, including more than 1,000 international buyers from 90 countries, and generated substantial export commitments. The coming edition will offer a more immersive experience designed to engage visitors through diverse perspectives on rice.

Key attractions include a Rice Archive featuring 200 varieties as an art installation, offering insights into rice's evolution, consumption, and diverse uses worldwide. The Rice Route Map will detail rice's role in shaping global trade networks, while other zones will delve into biodiversity, agricultural innovation, and the intersection of artificial intelligence with rice. The conference embodies a shift in how the global rice industry is viewed, emphasizing sustainability, technological advances, and changing consumer preferences—presenting a redefined image of rice beyond just a staple commodity.