UIDAI Streamlines Biometric Updates for Schoolchildren Nationwide

UIDAI has completed over 20 million Mandatory Biometric Updates for schoolchildren using its integration with UDISE+. The initiative launched in September 2025 has reached over 1.56 lakh schools, providing an accessible solution for Aadhaar updates, crucial for continued access to education services and benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:12 IST
UIDAI Streamlines Biometric Updates for Schoolchildren Nationwide
Representative Image (Photo/X@Aadhaar_Care). Image Credit: ANI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has achieved a significant milestone by completing more than 20 million Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) for schoolchildren across the nation. This ambitious drive, facilitated through UIDAI's partnership with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), aims to streamline the Aadhaar updating process.

Launched in September 2025, the comprehensive initiative has effectively covered over 1.56 lakh schools, providing convenient school-level biometric update camps. By working in tandem with state and Union Territory education departments, UIDAI has ensured that students can easily complete their Aadhaar updates at school, enhancing accessibility and efficiency.

MBU is essential as children reach pivotal ages of 5 and 15 years to guarantee a seamless authentication process for school progression and essential services. UIDAI has waived charges for MBU for 7-15-year-olds starting October 2025, enhancing its accessibility. The lack of MBU could hinder authentication for government benefits and educational exams. Parents are urged to update their children's Aadhaar promptly.

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