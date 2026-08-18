UIDAI Completes 2 Crore Aadhaar Biometric Updates for Schoolchildren

More than two crore schoolchildren across India have completed their Mandatory Biometric Updates for Aadhaar under a nationwide UIDAI campaign that is taking the service directly to schools and making it easier for families to keep children's identity records current.

The Unique Identification Authority of India said the mission-mode drive has crossed 20 million biometric updates after reaching more than 1.56 lakh schools across the country. The special campaign began in September 2025 and relies on coordination between UIDAI and education departments of states and Union Territories to organise Aadhaar update camps at schools.

A key part of the programme has been UIDAI's technological integration with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus, commonly known as UDISE+. The connection provides greater visibility into the biometric update status of children in schools, helping authorities identify where updates are pending and organise outreach accordingly.

Why children need Aadhaar biometric updates

When children below the age of five are enrolled for Aadhaar, their demographic details and photograph are recorded, but fingerprints and iris biometrics are not collected because these physical characteristics are still developing during the early years of childhood.

A Mandatory Biometric Update becomes necessary once a child reaches five years of age, allowing fingerprints, iris information and other required biometric details to be added or refreshed. Another update is required when the child reaches 15 because biometric characteristics can change as children grow.

Keeping these details current can make Aadhaar authentication smoother as students move through school, higher education and other stages where identity verification may be needed.

The school-based model is intended to reduce the burden on parents who would otherwise need to take their children separately to an Aadhaar service location. Dedicated camps allow eligible students to complete the process in a familiar setting while giving authorities a way to reach large numbers of children more efficiently.

Biometric updates currently free for ages 5 to 17

UIDAI has also removed the cost of the service for children across the 5-17 age range for a limited period. Mandatory Biometric Updates for children aged 5-7 and 15-17 continue to be available free of charge.

For children aged 7-15, UIDAI waived the MBU fee from October 1, 2025 for one year, meaning eligible children in that group can receive the service without a charge until September 30, 2026.

Taken together, the arrangements mean Mandatory Biometric Updates are currently free for children between five and 17 years of age until the end of September 2026.

The fee waiver, combined with school camps, is designed to encourage families to complete pending updates rather than waiting until an outdated biometric record causes difficulties with Aadhaar authentication.

Outdated biometrics can create authentication problems

UIDAI has been urging parents and guardians to check whether their children's required updates have been completed because missing biometric updates may cause problems when Aadhaar authentication is needed.

Such difficulties can become particularly important when students are applying for government benefits or moving into higher education. Aadhaar authentication may be required in processes connected with government schemes and examinations, including major entrance tests such as NEET, JEE and CUET.

Completing an MBU at the appropriate age does not change the purpose of Aadhaar, but it helps ensure that the biometric information connected with a child's identity remains usable as they grow.

With more than two crore updates already completed and over 1.56 lakh schools covered, UIDAI's campaign shows how school infrastructure and education databases can be used to bring identity services closer to children. Parents with eligible children still awaiting their updates also have an added incentive to complete the process while the current fee arrangements remain in place.