Turbulence Hits Wall Street as U.S.-Iran Tensions Soar
Wall Street saw a decline in major indexes at market open, driven by geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran that boosted oil prices and raised government bond yields to significant highs.
Wall Street's main indexes experienced a downturn at Tuesday's opening bell, amidst mounting geopolitical tensions that have dampened hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace accord.
The escalating conflict has kept oil prices high and pushed government bond yields to levels not seen in years.
As markets reacted to this uncertainty, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 105.3 points, or 0.20%, settling at 53,354.43, while the S&P 500 fell 45.0 points, or 0.58%, to 7,700.04. The Nasdaq Composite saw a more significant decline, falling 298.0 points, or 1.12%, to 26,346.88.
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