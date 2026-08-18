Tensions Unyielding: Trump Firm on Strait of Hormuz Naval Blockade
U.S. President Donald Trump stated there are no ongoing or scheduled discussions with Iran. Moreover, he affirmed that the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues in full effect. His declaration was made public through a post on Truth Social, reinforcing a firm stance on the issue.
In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that conversations with Iran are not occurring and none are planned. He further stated that the naval blockade at the strategic Strait of Hormuz is firmly in place.
This announcement was made via Truth Social, a social media platform favored by Trump. This move indicates an ongoing commitment to maintaining pressure on Iran through naval forces.
The statement reflects the administration's unwavering stance on Iran, amidst complexities in international diplomacy and energy security concerns related to the vital waterway.