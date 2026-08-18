Einride Expands with Tesla Semi Fleet

Swedish freight tech company Einride AB plans to more than double its revenue growth rate in H2 2023. It announced a deal to incorporate 500 Tesla Semi trucks, causing its shares to jump 12%. Deployments are expected to begin in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:07 IST
Einride Expands with Tesla Semi Fleet

Einride AB, the Swedish freight technology company, is forecasting a revenue growth rate more than double in the second half of the year, propelled by a significant investment in Tesla Semi trucks.

The company announced a deal to incorporate 500 Tesla Semi vehicles into its fleet, which resulted in a 12% surge in its share price during Tuesday's early trading.

According to the company, the initial deployment of the Tesla Semis is on track for September, marking a major step in its growth strategy.

TRENDING

1
Indian Exporters Face Potential Challenges as Rupee Tailwinds Wane

Indian Exporters Face Potential Challenges as Rupee Tailwinds Wane

Global
2
Judge Greenlights End of U.S. Protections for Ethiopians

Judge Greenlights End of U.S. Protections for Ethiopians

Global
3
Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Reforms

Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Ref...

India
4
Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ₹1,001 Crore in Damages

Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026