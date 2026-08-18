Einride Expands with Tesla Semi Fleet
Swedish freight tech company Einride AB plans to more than double its revenue growth rate in H2 2023. It announced a deal to incorporate 500 Tesla Semi trucks, causing its shares to jump 12%. Deployments are expected to begin in September.
Einride AB, the Swedish freight technology company, is forecasting a revenue growth rate more than double in the second half of the year, propelled by a significant investment in Tesla Semi trucks.
The company announced a deal to incorporate 500 Tesla Semi vehicles into its fleet, which resulted in a 12% surge in its share price during Tuesday's early trading.
According to the company, the initial deployment of the Tesla Semis is on track for September, marking a major step in its growth strategy.