Einride Expands with Tesla Semi Fleet

Einride AB, the Swedish freight technology company, is forecasting a revenue growth rate more than double in the second half of the year, propelled by a significant investment in Tesla Semi trucks.

The company announced a deal to incorporate 500 Tesla Semi vehicles into its fleet, which resulted in a 12% surge in its share price during Tuesday's early trading.

According to the company, the initial deployment of the Tesla Semis is on track for September, marking a major step in its growth strategy.