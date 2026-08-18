Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down on Bollywood Stars Over Chewing Elaichi Ads
Maharashtra's FDA has issued notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for their roles in ads potentially violating the Food Safety and Standards Act. A fine of Rs 10 lakh could be levied if their responses don't satisfy authorities. The crackdown is part of wider enforcement against banned products.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is making headlines as it steps up its enforcement actions against violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, notably targeting Bollywood's top celebrities. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe highlighted concerns around surrogate advertisements, particularly those associated with chewing elaichi brands.
Bollywoood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff face the heat, each having received notices regarding their advertisement affiliations. Commissioner Mundhe noted that though there was a delay in issuing notices, the regulatory body is committed to ensuring compliance. The potential penalty for unsatisfactory responses could reach Rs 10 lakh.
This scrutiny comes in the wake of a Maharashtra government order banning the manufacture, sale, and distribution of gutka and pan masala products containing tobacco. The FDA's intensified checks include inspections and seizures targeting adulterated foods and banned substances, demonstrating a rigorous stance against misleading and illegal advertising practices.
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