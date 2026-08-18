Indian Exporters Face Potential Challenges as Rupee Tailwinds Wane

Nuvama Institutional Equities warns Indian exporters that benefits from rupee depreciation and high prices may diminish in the latter half of FY27. While rupee depreciation uplifted first-quarter revenues, its fading impact could pose challenges. Export sectors, notably IT, must brace for potential currency risks as earnings growth begins to stabilize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:30 IST
Indian Exporters Face Potential Challenges as Rupee Tailwinds Wane
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian exporters are experiencing a robust growth phase, but the factors driving this boom, such as rupee depreciation and elevated prices, may not last. A report from Nuvama Institutional Equities highlights potential challenges in the latter half of FY27 as these economic tailwinds begin to subside. During the first quarter, exporters witnessed significant revenue growth, bolstered by the weakened Indian rupee and escalating prices amidst global supply shocks.

The Q1FY27 Earnings Review by Nuvama elaborates on the favorable impact of rupee depreciation and heightened prices, attributing the strong 15% year-on-year revenue growth of export-oriented sectors primarily to these factors. The report highlights that the currency shift particularly cushioned the information technology sector, which saw earnings growth despite weaker performance in US dollar terms.

However, Nuvama cautions against over-reliance on currency benefits, as future currency movements present risks, notably for sectors with significant overseas exposure. Chemical companies posted strong results, contrasting with the softer earnings of pharmaceutical firms. The report underscores an extended decision-making cycle in IT, stressing that a sudden rupee appreciation could jeopardize financial outcomes in subsequent quarters. Overall, Nuvama anticipates a moderation in revenue growth drivers from H2FY27, emphasizing the need for strategic foresight among exporters.

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