Accurate Data Key to Better Governance, Vice-President Tells ISS Officers

Reliable and timely data can determine whether government policies reach the right people and public resources are used effectively, Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan told the 2026 batch of Indian Statistical Service officer trainees during an interaction at Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

The Vice-President met 34 young officers, including 16 women, and congratulated them on joining the Indian Statistical Service. He said the growing presence of women in public services reflects India's movement from women empowerment towards women-led development, while reminding the new officers that their work will influence decisions across government.

At the centre of his message was a simple connection between data and decision-making: inaccurate information can lead to flawed policies, poor targeting of beneficiaries and wasteful use of limited public resources. Statistics, he said, need to be collected correctly and made available when policymakers need them.

Good data can determine whether schemes succeed

Official statistics are much more than collections of figures because governments rely on them to understand economic conditions, social changes and the circumstances of different sections of the population.

Radhakrishnan said accurate field collection, proper maintenance of records and timely presentation of information are essential when government departments plan and implement programmes. Poor-quality foundational data can make it difficult to understand the actual scale of a problem, which can then affect the solutions chosen to address it.

The consequences become particularly visible when schemes are designed for specific groups. Incorrectly identifying eligible beneficiaries can mean that public money fails to reach people who need support while scarce resources are spent elsewhere.

This places statisticians in an important position within public administration, since the quality of their work can influence planning, resource allocation, monitoring and assessments of whether a programme is delivering the intended results.

Digital economy creates new sources of information

India's data ecosystem is expanding as government agencies gain access to digital databases, GST information and high-frequency economic indicators that can provide a more detailed picture of economic activity.

The Vice-President pointed to the growth of digital transactions and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with helping expand their adoption, which he said has also contributed to reducing the parallel economy.

A larger volume of digital information does not remove the need for careful statistical methods. Radhakrishnan highlighted the importance of choosing appropriate base years for economic calculations so that indicators provide a realistic assessment of growth as consumption patterns, industries and economic structures change.

He also cautioned against treating economic statistics as a complete measure of people's lives. Growth indicators provide important information about the economy, but factors such as happiness and quality of life are also needed when assessing broader human well-being.

Trust and neutrality remain central to statistics

Radhakrishnan told the trainees that statistics derive their value from public trust, placing professional integrity alongside technical ability as a core responsibility for officers.

He urged them to maintain political neutrality, confidentiality, impartiality and professional independence throughout their careers. These principles become particularly important when statistical findings influence public debate or provide evidence used for major government decisions.

Continuous learning was another part of his message. Young officers were encouraged to learn through field assignments and remain receptive to knowledge from senior officials, colleagues and subordinates rather than viewing training as something that ends once they enter government service.

Radhakrishnan also encouraged the trainees to remain curious and open to innovation while maintaining the rigour required from an official statistical system.

Data expected to play larger role in Viksit Bharat 2047

The Vice-President linked the responsibilities of the new ISS officers with India's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, describing "Data for Development" and evidence-based decision-making as important elements in building a stronger statistical system.

The growing complexity of government programmes means policymakers increasingly need information that is accurate, detailed and available quickly enough to guide decisions. For the 2026 batch, that creates a career in which statistical expertise will be closely connected with practical questions about how public services perform and who benefits from them.

Secretary of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Dr. Saurabh Garg, Director General of Data Governance P. R. Meshram and other senior officials attended the interaction.

Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that the new officers would uphold the traditions of the Indian Statistical Service while helping build a data-driven governance system where reliable evidence translates into tangible improvements for citizens.