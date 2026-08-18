India's Historic Victory: Dominating South Africa 6-1 in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup

India showcased a dominant performance at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, defeating South Africa 6-1. This historic victory places India at the top of Pool D, setting a tournament record. The team now only needs a draw against England to secure a move to the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:18 IST
India's Historic Victory: Dominating South Africa 6-1 in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup
India women's hockey team. (Photo: X/ @TheHockeyIndia). Image Credit: ANI

India delivered an emphatic display at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, overpowering South Africa with a 6-1 victory and claiming top spot in Pool D. The match, held at Wagener Stadium, marked India's largest margin of victory in the history of the World Cup.

From the outset, India dominated, taking an early lead in the 11th minute through a seamless play that resulted in Sakshi Rana assisting Suneleta Toppo's goal. Navneet Kaur doubled the lead in the second quarter with a powerful strike off a penalty corner, followed by Sushila Chanu’s precision guiding Deepika Sehrawat’s effort past South Africa’s defense for a 3-0 halftime score.

The break saw a call for heightened intensity from coach Sjoerd Marijne, which India answered, adding three more goals through Deepika, Lalremsiami, and Rana. Despite a late consolation goal from South Africa’s Kayla de Waal, India’s commanding win puts them in a strong position to advance.

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