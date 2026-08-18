KZN Treasury Seeks Talks on Ithala Bank’s Future

The KwaZulu-Natal Treasury is calling for urgent talks between government authorities, regulators and Ithala representatives as questions over the bank's future shift towards control of its loan book, insurance proceeds and the assets needed to restore its financial position.

The call follows reports that the Prudential Authority has withdrawn its application to liquidate Ithala SOC Limited. The provincial Treasury has asked its legal team to verify those reports, with Finance MEC Francois Rodgers saying that confirmation would represent an important opportunity to work towards a sustainable solution for the institution.

Ithala has played a significant role in financial inclusion and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal, making its future an issue extending beyond the institution itself. Provincial leaders have opposed liquidation and have argued that any recovery process needs to give Ithala a realistic opportunity to regain control of assets and income required to meet its obligations.

Treasury wants key stakeholders around one table

The KZN Treasury wants national and provincial authorities, regulators and Ithala representatives to meet and resolve the outstanding issues surrounding the institution rather than allowing uncertainty over its operations and assets to continue.

Such discussions would need to establish what happens next if the reported withdrawal of the liquidation application is confirmed, while examining how the remaining value within Ithala can be protected.

Rodgers has consistently opposed efforts to liquidate Ithala, a position shared by senior figures in the provincial government. Their argument has centred on preserving the institution's ability to operate and generate income rather than dismantling assets that could support a recovery.

The provincial government now sees the reported development as a possible opening for a different approach, but says removing the immediate liquidation threat would not by itself solve Ithala's financial and operational problems.

Control of loan book becomes central issue

Rodgers identified Ithala's loan portfolio as one of the most urgent matters requiring attention. The provincial Treasury is concerned that the loan book remains under the control of the Repayment Administrator rather than Ithala itself.

A loan book represents more than a collection of outstanding debts for a financial institution because repayments generate cash flow that can be used to meet financial obligations and support day-to-day operations. Losing control over that income can limit an institution's ability to rebuild even when valuable underlying assets remain.

The MEC said Ithala also needs access to proceeds from its insurance businesses, arguing that both the loan portfolio and insurance revenues are necessary if the institution is to meet its obligations and establish a sustainable path forward.

Restoring access to these revenue streams has therefore become a central part of the provincial government's preferred recovery strategy.

Repayment Administrator's role questioned

Rodgers also raised concerns about the continued involvement of Repayment Administrator Johan Kruger, questioning whether the existing arrangement has helped move Ithala towards financial stability.

The MEC believes the next stage should concentrate on rebuilding operational capacity and giving Ithala the ability to use its own assets and revenue streams effectively. In the provincial government's view, access to the loan book and insurance proceeds would help the institution meet obligations while providing a foundation for rebuilding confidence.

The debate is likely to focus on balancing Ithala's recovery prospects with regulatory responsibilities and the interests of customers and other stakeholders, making discussions between provincial authorities, national bodies and regulators particularly important.

Reported liquidation move could open new path

Confirmation that the Prudential Authority has withdrawn its liquidation application would remove a major source of uncertainty surrounding Ithala, but several questions about its future structure and financial position would still need to be settled. The KZN Treasury's proposed stakeholder meeting is intended to clarify those issues and determine what can be done to preserve the value that remains within the institution.

For Rodgers, the priority is ensuring Ithala has the financial tools needed to operate rather than simply avoiding liquidation. Regaining control of income-producing assets could give the institution greater ability to meet its commitments and build a recovery plan, while prolonged uncertainty around those assets could make that process more difficult.

The provincial Treasury is now awaiting verification of the reported withdrawal as it pushes for a broader discussion on Ithala's future, with the loan book, insurance income and operational control expected to sit at the heart of the talks.