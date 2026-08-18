Andhra's Political Storm: Botcha Demands Answers Over Recruitment Scandal
Botcha Satyanarayana accuses the Andhra Pradesh government of evading a crucial debate on alleged recruitment irregularities, demanding a CBI probe and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. He raises concerns about sports quota appointments and the lack of transparency in the merit list release.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh's political landscape is heating up as Botcha Satyanarayana, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, accuses the ruling TDP coalition of sidestepping a critical debate on alleged recruitment irregularities in the AP-DSC for two consecutive days.
At the Assembly Media Point on Tuesday, Botcha called for a CBI investigation into the issue, questioning the legality of direct teacher appointments under a sports quota without DSC exams. He criticized changes that jeopardized the futures of 438 candidates and raised doubts about the government's transparency, citing unreleased merit lists and leaked negotiation clips.
Botcha further charged the government with ignoring a legislative session extension request to address farmers' issues amid drought. He pledged YSRCP's continued fight for a thorough discussion on DSC irregularities in the Legislative Council.
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