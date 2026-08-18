Market Tension: Tech Stocks Wobble Amid Rising Inflation and Oil Prices

Futures tied to major U.S. indexes slipped as oil prices peaked and bond yields soared, driven by diminished U.S.-Iran peace talks. Tech stocks, led by Tesla and Nvidia, suffered losses due to higher yields increasing borrowing costs. Despite the market jitters, Home Depot reported strong sales, stabilizing Dow futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:35 IST
Market Tension: Tech Stocks Wobble Amid Rising Inflation and Oil Prices
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In a turbulent trading session on Tuesday, futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines as oil prices hovered near recent highs and bond yields reached multi-year peaks. This was attributed to waning hopes for a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, which intensified inflationary pressures.

The geopolitical friction saw Iran adopting an 'offensive' military stance, corroborated by Reuters' reports, as the U.S. declined to renew a ceasefire agreement that lapsed on August 17. This geopolitical tension nudged Brent crude futures up by 0.4%, pressing towards their highest levels in three weeks.

In juxtaposition, the 30-year Treasury yield rose to a high not seen since 2007, while the 10-year benchmark stayed near its peak since January 2025. Technology stocks faced significant pressure under these circumstances, with Tesla and Nvidia leading losses among growth stocks due to their vulnerability to rising yields and borrowing costs. As sector volatility soared, high-profile data storage firms like Sandisk and Western Digital saw marked declines, while the VIX surged, signaling heightened investor anxiety.

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