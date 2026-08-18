High-Stakes Showdown: U.S.-Canada Trade Talks on the Brink

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada engaged in urgent trade discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday in an attempt to prevent new 50% tariffs from taking effect on Wednesday. Concerns primarily revolve around existing auto tariffs, as underscored by two industry insiders.

The proposed U.S. tariffs, which would impact $20 billion worth of imports, apply irrespective of Canada’s qualifications under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Carney’s office refrained from revealing more about their conversation, while the U.S. White House and Trade Representative have yet to comment on the talks.

Trade experts caution that these tariffs could lead to job losses and business closures in vulnerable sectors, complicating current USMCA negotiations. Canadian officials continue their dialogue in Washington, amid discussions about adjusting U.S. and Canadian vehicle tariffs to reflect content origins. Yet, uncertainty looms over whether a resolution can be attained before the deadline.