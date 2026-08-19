Political Upheaval: Ukraine's Corruption Crackdown and Key Ministerial Shift

Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies launched an operation targeting lawmakers and presidential advisers, just before a vote for a new defense minister, Yevhenii Khmara. The shake-up follows the ouster of Mykhailo Fedorov, leading to protests and the replacement of Ukraine's top military commander amid ongoing efforts to combat corruption and strengthen EU membership potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:50 IST
Political Upheaval: Ukraine's Corruption Crackdown and Key Ministerial Shift

Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies have initiated a significant operation targeting lawmakers and presidential advisers, coinciding with parliament's crucial vote to appoint a new defense minister. This comes in the aftermath of political upheaval tied to the controversial removal of Mykhailo Fedorov from his ministerial role.

The newly nominated defense minister, Yevhenii Khmara, faces a complex political environment as protests have erupted, calling for the reinstatement of the innovative Fedorov. His ouster has not only sparked public outcry but also heightened political tensions amid Ukraine's war efforts.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed a new top military commander, Mykhailo Drapatyi, known for a more soldier-centric strategy. Anti-corruption efforts are emphasized as part of Ukraine's strategic maneuvering towards EU membership, even as the nation confronts ongoing military conflict.

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Fierce Protest Against Bihar Government Over Student Issues

Tejashwi Yadav Leads Fierce Protest Against Bihar Government Over Student Is...

India
2
Gujarat Forest Department's Crackdown: Protecting Lions and Empowering Women

Gujarat Forest Department's Crackdown: Protecting Lions and Empowering Women

India
3
Iranian Military Chief Warns Gulf Nations Against Aiding US Forces

Iranian Military Chief Warns Gulf Nations Against Aiding US Forces

Iran
4
NTA Overhauls Examination Process Amid Criticisms

NTA Overhauls Examination Process Amid Criticisms

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026