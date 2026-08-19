Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies have initiated a significant operation targeting lawmakers and presidential advisers, coinciding with parliament's crucial vote to appoint a new defense minister. This comes in the aftermath of political upheaval tied to the controversial removal of Mykhailo Fedorov from his ministerial role.

The newly nominated defense minister, Yevhenii Khmara, faces a complex political environment as protests have erupted, calling for the reinstatement of the innovative Fedorov. His ouster has not only sparked public outcry but also heightened political tensions amid Ukraine's war efforts.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed a new top military commander, Mykhailo Drapatyi, known for a more soldier-centric strategy. Anti-corruption efforts are emphasized as part of Ukraine's strategic maneuvering towards EU membership, even as the nation confronts ongoing military conflict.