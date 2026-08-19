Pakistan's Legal Battle Over Imran Khan's Hospitalization Order

Pakistan's government plans to challenge a Supreme Court decision ordering the relocation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a private hospital, citing legal concerns. The order followed Khan's claims of politically motivated convictions and deteriorating health. His family and political party support the court's directives, emphasizing his need for proper medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:45 IST
Pakistan's Legal Battle Over Imran Khan's Hospitalization Order
Imran Khan

The Pakistani government announced plans to appeal a Supreme Court decision mandating the transfer of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a private hospital. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar criticized the ruling, stating it clashed with legal norms.

Imran Khan, imprisoned in Rawalpindi since August 2023 on charges he deems politically motivated, was directed by the court to be moved to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. This ruling ignited public interest, given Khan's strained relationship with the military and subsequent health concerns.

Khan's family, particularly his sons, have called for immediate compliance with the court order, emphasizing the ex-leader's declining health. Despite legal challenges, Khan's party remains steadfast in demanding both medical and communication rights for him.

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Fierce Protest Against Bihar Government Over Student Issues

Tejashwi Yadav Leads Fierce Protest Against Bihar Government Over Student Is...

India
2
Gujarat Forest Department's Crackdown: Protecting Lions and Empowering Women

Gujarat Forest Department's Crackdown: Protecting Lions and Empowering Women

India
3
Iranian Military Chief Warns Gulf Nations Against Aiding US Forces

Iranian Military Chief Warns Gulf Nations Against Aiding US Forces

Iran
4
NTA Overhauls Examination Process Amid Criticisms

NTA Overhauls Examination Process Amid Criticisms

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026