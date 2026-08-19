Pakistan's Legal Battle Over Imran Khan's Hospitalization Order

The Pakistani government announced plans to appeal a Supreme Court decision mandating the transfer of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a private hospital. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar criticized the ruling, stating it clashed with legal norms.

Imran Khan, imprisoned in Rawalpindi since August 2023 on charges he deems politically motivated, was directed by the court to be moved to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. This ruling ignited public interest, given Khan's strained relationship with the military and subsequent health concerns.

Khan's family, particularly his sons, have called for immediate compliance with the court order, emphasizing the ex-leader's declining health. Despite legal challenges, Khan's party remains steadfast in demanding both medical and communication rights for him.