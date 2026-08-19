Vietnam Seeks to Expedite Economic Growth with New Land Acquisition Reforms

The Vietnamese government has proposed significant reforms aimed at expediting housing and infrastructure development. On Wednesday, new measures were introduced that would permit land to be acquired and construction to commence before impacted residents have received compensation. This development marks a strategic move to align with the nation's aggressive economic growth objectives.

These proposed measures come as a response to notable delays in high-profile projects, including endeavors like a Trump-backed golf club in northern Vietnam and plans to rejuvenate Hanoi's Red River corridor, potentially affecting up to 200,000 people. By circumventing the current requirement that land can only be utilized post-compensation approval, lawmakers seek to dismantle key institutional delays. The changes are expected to be potentially approved by October.

The proposed amendments also introduce more transparent criteria for land acquisitions and data-driven pricing methods. This pivot aims to streamline disputes over compensation, a historically sensitive subject in Vietnam, and ensure enhanced socio-economic development consistent with the country's targets, including achieving annual economic growth of at least 10% through 2030.