Supreme Court Urges Swift Review of Graham Staines Murder Convict's Plea

In a pivotal move concerning the 1999 Graham Staines murder case, the Supreme Court has urged the Odisha State Sentence Review Board to promptly evaluate the request for early release by convicted murderer Rabindra Kumar Pal, known as Dara Singh. Singh is currently serving a life sentence and has completed over 26 years in prison. The decision came from a bench led by Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi, who expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in processing Singh's plea.

The Supreme Court announced that the matter would be revisited on September 2, 2026, underscoring that the Sentence Review Board must decide upon Singh's plea by then. "Take a decision; otherwise, we will. We cannot tolerate this; no decision," the Court emphasized. The Court's concern arose after learning that while the Sentence Review Board had begun considering Singh's plea, no conclusive action had been reported back.

The representation for the Odisha State presented the Court with correspondence from the Directorate of Prisons, indicating that a critical report from the District Jail in Kendujhar remained pending. The justices have mandated the Sentence Review Board to make a decisive ruling and report back by the forthcoming hearing. Pal, who gained infamy under the alias Dara Singh, was sentenced for orchestrating the murders of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons, Philip and Timothy. Initially given the death penalty in 2003, his sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011, asserting that the crime did not merit the "rarest of rare" distinction for capital punishment.

Furthermore, Singh has been separately convicted for the murders of Muslim trader Shaikh Rehman and Christian priest Arul Das, heightening the controversy surrounding his incarceration. The upcoming decision by the Sentence Review Board is highly anticipated as it could set a precedent for similar cases in the future.