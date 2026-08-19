Pound's Performance Amid UK Inflation Spike

The British pound has held onto its gains against the dollar early on Wednesday, buoyed by data indicating an expected inflation increase in the UK for July.

Sterling rose by 0.14% to $1.3552, marking a comeback following a weak jobs report that had previously dampened the currency. Against the euro, sterling was slightly down at 85.56 pence. Investors continue to scrutinize the latest economic data for potential signs on whether sterling's upward momentum will persist, following three continuous weeks of gains.

Although the UK's economic resilience has lifted sentiment, higher oil prices, driven by the fading hopes of a resolution between the U.S. and Iran, remain a concern. July's annual consumer price inflation hit 2.9%, climbing from June's 15-month low of 2.6%. While economists polled by Reuters anticipated the 2.9% spike, the Bank of England had forecasted a smaller increase to 2.8% last month.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, remarked, "Domestically generated inflation remains contained. We remain content with our view that provided energy prices don't rise much further, CPI inflation will fall to 2.0% by the end of next year." The BoE maintains a 2% inflation target.

Market traders expect at least one interest rate hike by the Bank of England this year, according to data from LSEG. However, a Reuters poll indicates that most economists foresee no rate changes, maintaining the rate at 3.75%. Analysts at Goldman Sachs, predicting no rate hikes this year, suggest the divergence could add pressure to the pound in the upcoming months.