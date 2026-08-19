British Inflation Surges Amid Rising Energy Costs and Global Tensions

British inflation saw a rise to 2.9% in July, marking a four-month high, as household energy bills surged, influenced by global tensions in Iran. This matches forecasts, with the Bank of England predicting a peak later this year at 3.2%.

The new inflation data provides some reassurance to the Bank of England by aligning with expectations. Despite this increase, the central bank may find solace in a cooler labor market potentially limiting the long-term impact of these hikes.

Core inflation remained steady at 2.6%, and service-related price pressures eased slightly, providing mixed signals on future inflationary trends. Food price inflation slowed, suggesting resilient supermarket competition mitigating the effects of external price shocks.