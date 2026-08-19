KL Rahul Hails Galle Test Victory: A Perfect Balance of Bat and Ball

India triumphs over Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the Galle Test, with stellar performances from Manav Suthar, Devdutt Padikkal, and KL Rahul. Rahul commends the pitch for offering a balanced play between batters and bowlers, highlighting key performances on both sides and the strategic play amid weather threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:29 IST
KL Rahul Hails Galle Test Victory: A Perfect Balance of Bat and Ball
KL Rahul (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India claimed a resounding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle, thanks to outstanding contributions from KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, and the emerging all-rounder Manav Suthar. Following the win, KL Rahul lauded the Galle surface for presenting a well-rounded challenge to both batters and bowlers.

According to Rahul, the pitch provided assistance to spinners while allowing batters who applied themselves to score. The performance of Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha, who scored impressive innings of 100 and 84, was a testament to the balanced nature of the pitch, which saw a thrilling contest of spin and pace.

With rain looming over Galle, India swiftly wrapped up Sri Lanka’s tail to secure the win. India bowled out the hosts for 206 while defending a target of 372. Manav Suthar's pivotal 10-wicket haul in his second Test was instrumental in India's victory, ensuring Suthar's place in the spotlight.

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