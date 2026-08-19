Tragic Kolkata Hotel Fire Claims Nine Lives, Sparks Safety Review

A devastating fire broke out at a Kolkata hotel early Wednesday, claiming nine lives, including five Bangladeshi nationals among the deceased. Officials from the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission arrived at the scene to gather information and extend support to the victims' families.

Local law enforcement has confirmed the identities of the Bangladeshi victims, with four belonging to the same family. Six injured Bangladeshi nationals have been treated and released. The Deputy High Commission offers continuous assistance and maintains a 24/7 helpline for affected citizens.

In response to the tragedy, Kolkata Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the incident thoroughly. Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul announced a safety review of hotels to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations, highlighting overcrowding and safety concerns.