Nick Kyrgios' Career at Risk After Cocaine Suspension

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for cocaine. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the suspension on Wednesday, following a positive result from a sample taken during an ATP event in Mallorca.

Kyrgios, who reached a career-high ranking of 13, acknowledged his error in a heartfelt apology on Instagram, expressing regret for his actions and the example set for his young fans. He cited the mental and physical toll of injuries in recent years as factors contributing to his misstep.

While the suspension is in effect, Kyrgios is barred from participating in any World Tennis events. He has not contested the suspension and plans to step back from social media and public engagements for 28 days to focus on personal recovery.