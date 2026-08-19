Manav Suthar: India's Spin Sensation in Making

Manav Suthar impressed with a 10-wicket haul in his second international test, marking him as a potential long-term spin option for India. His performance against Sri Lanka in Galle highlighted his capabilities. Fellow player Devdutt Padikkal also shone, scoring a crucial 167, anchoring India's dominance in the first innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:53 IST
Manav Suthar: India's Spin Sensation in Making
Manav Suthar

Manav Suthar has made a significant impact just two tests into his international cricket journey, proving to be a vital asset for India. India skipper Shubman Gill believes the 24-year-old left-arm spinner, who claimed ten wickets in the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle, holds immense potential.

Gill praised Suthar's exceptional bowling, noting his impressive debut against Afghanistan and his continued success in Sri Lanka. Suthar narrowly missed a hat-trick but showcased his skill by dismissing prominent players like Sonal Dinusha and Prabath Jayasuriya, making headlines with his performance.

Devdutt Padikkal, also highlighted in the match, was named player of the match for his commanding 167 in the first innings. As a replacement for injured Sai Sudharsan, Padikkal demonstrated his prowess, cementing his place as a reliable number three batter for the team.

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