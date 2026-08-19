Gold Miners Surge as Fed Holds Rates

Shares in gold mining companies have experienced a surge this month, driven by investor sentiment that the Federal Reserve will refrain from further interest rate hikes. Analysts indicate that this rally might have more room to grow.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) saw a breakout from a falling wedge pattern, a bullish signal typically observed at the end of a downtrend. This move signifies decreasing selling pressure and an uptick in buying activity. The ETF moved from a low of 69.74 on July 17 to a high of 92.66 on August 12, with projections estimating a target of 110.50-111.00.

Despite the upward trends, there are signals suggesting a potential pause as GDX halted near the 93.46 mark — the 50% retracement level of its previous decline. While overbought conditions in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) imply a probable pause, a drop below the 78.5/80 support area could challenge the bullish outlook.