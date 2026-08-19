Europe's Flat Market Response Amid Middle East Tensions and Gold Gains

European shares remained level on Wednesday due to ongoing Middle East tensions, countered by rising basic resources stocks inspired by higher gold prices. The STOXX 600 index held steady as investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes, while the technology sector faced declines due to bond yield increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:57 IST
Europe's Flat Market Response Amid Middle East Tensions and Gold Gains
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European markets stood still on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East overshadowed gains in the basic resources sector, which were bolstered by rising gold prices. Investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes release.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was unchanged, maintaining a level of 652.07 by 0715 GMT. Basic resources experienced a 0.6% uptick, tracking the upward trend in gold prices, while the technology sector saw the sharpest decline, falling 0.4% amid a bond sell-off that increased yields.

Despite reports of a significant revenue milestone for Anthropic, semiconductor stocks slipped, with Soitec, Nordic Semiconductor, and Scout24 experiencing notable losses. In other developments, U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted Iranian claims by stating the Strait of Hormuz remained open, and UK inflation unexpectedly rose in July.

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