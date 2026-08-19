Dollar Doldrums: Currency Markets Hold Breath as Fed Minutes Loom

The U.S. dollar hovered near multi-month lows amid easing Treasury yields. Investor attention focuses on Federal Reserve meeting minutes for insights on interest rates. As key currencies showed minor shifts, economic data indicated a softer U.S. economy. Oil prices surged due to Middle East tensions, affecting inflation risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 11:14 IST
Dollar Doldrums: Currency Markets Hold Breath as Fed Minutes Loom
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The U.S. dollar lingered at multi-month lows compared to major currencies on Wednesday, following a downturn in Treasury yields from previous highs. Investors eagerly anticipated the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, which are expected to offer guidance on future interest rate decisions.

The euro saw a slight rise of 0.1% to $1.1585, maintaining its position close to a two-month high reached earlier this week. Sterling experienced a marginal increase to $1.3538, staying close to its three-month high just ahead of upcoming British inflation data, projected to reveal sustained price pressures.

Other noteworthy movements included the Japanese yen strengthening slightly to 159.32 per dollar, distancing itself from the critical 160 level, as well as market apprehensions stemming from Middle East tensions escalating oil prices to nearly three-week highs, perpetuating inflation concerns.

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