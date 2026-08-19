Quantexa Considers Multibillion-Dollar IPO Amid Transatlantic Debate
British AI firm Quantexa is eyeing a multibillion-dollar stock market listing in the UK or US. CEO Vishal Marria stated the company, known for its data analytics software, is 'IPO-ready' but undecided about timing. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing about the sale of Warburg Pincus's stake in the firm.
British artificial intelligence firm Quantexa is contemplating a multibillion-dollar IPO in the UK or the US, with CEO Vishal Marria explaining to Reuters that options remain open for the company.
Founded in 2016, Quantexa offers data analytics solutions to help organizations, including financial and governmental entities, with operations such as fraud detection. Marria emphasized the advantages of a US listing, citing deeper capital resources and potential higher valuations.
Concurrently, Warburg Pincus is considering selling its minority stake of 9% to 10%, amidst mounting pressure for London to retain its tech firms. The sale could see multiple investors offloading shares. This comes as the firm was valued at $2.6 billion following a Series F funding round last year.
ALSO READ
-
Shiprocket's Phenomenal IPO Success Propels MSME Digitization
-
Shiprocket Shares Soar in Market Debut, Listing at 35% Premium
-
Unitree's Soaring Debut: A Symbol of China's Tech Resilience
-
Unitree's Historic IPO Boosts China's Robotics Standing
-
Unitree Robotys: A 600% Surge Shakes Up Shanghai's STAR Market