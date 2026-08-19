Quantexa Considers Multibillion-Dollar IPO Amid Transatlantic Debate

British AI firm Quantexa is eyeing a multibillion-dollar stock market listing in the UK or US. CEO Vishal Marria stated the company, known for its data analytics software, is 'IPO-ready' but undecided about timing. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing about the sale of Warburg Pincus's stake in the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 13:07 IST
Quantexa Considers Multibillion-Dollar IPO Amid Transatlantic Debate

British artificial intelligence firm Quantexa is contemplating a multibillion-dollar IPO in the UK or the US, with CEO Vishal Marria explaining to Reuters that options remain open for the company.

Founded in 2016, Quantexa offers data analytics solutions to help organizations, including financial and governmental entities, with operations such as fraud detection. Marria emphasized the advantages of a US listing, citing deeper capital resources and potential higher valuations.

Concurrently, Warburg Pincus is considering selling its minority stake of 9% to 10%, amidst mounting pressure for London to retain its tech firms. The sale could see multiple investors offloading shares. This comes as the firm was valued at $2.6 billion following a Series F funding round last year.

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Fierce Protest Against Bihar Government Over Student Issues

Tejashwi Yadav Leads Fierce Protest Against Bihar Government Over Student Is...

India
2
Gujarat Forest Department's Crackdown: Protecting Lions and Empowering Women

Gujarat Forest Department's Crackdown: Protecting Lions and Empowering Women

India
3
Iranian Military Chief Warns Gulf Nations Against Aiding US Forces

Iranian Military Chief Warns Gulf Nations Against Aiding US Forces

Iran
4
NTA Overhauls Examination Process Amid Criticisms

NTA Overhauls Examination Process Amid Criticisms

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026