Quantexa Considers Multibillion-Dollar IPO Amid Transatlantic Debate

British artificial intelligence firm Quantexa is contemplating a multibillion-dollar IPO in the UK or the US, with CEO Vishal Marria explaining to Reuters that options remain open for the company.

Founded in 2016, Quantexa offers data analytics solutions to help organizations, including financial and governmental entities, with operations such as fraud detection. Marria emphasized the advantages of a US listing, citing deeper capital resources and potential higher valuations.

Concurrently, Warburg Pincus is considering selling its minority stake of 9% to 10%, amidst mounting pressure for London to retain its tech firms. The sale could see multiple investors offloading shares. This comes as the firm was valued at $2.6 billion following a Series F funding round last year.