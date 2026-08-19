Shiprocket's Phenomenal IPO Success Propels MSME Digitization

Shiprocket, a newly listed e-commerce and shipping aggregator, is poised to expand its influence among India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) following a remarkable initial public offering (IPO) performance. According to Shiprocket's Managing Director and CEO, Saahil Goel, the company sees vast potential for growth, having served only a fraction of the country's expansive small business sector.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Goel emphasized the company's mission to digitize Indian MSMEs across various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, B2B, and trading. Highlighting the long-term growth prospects, he stated that Shiprocket has only tapped into a minuscule percentage of the 6 crore MSMEs in India. Goel expressed gratitude for the robust investor interest, noting that the 100x oversubscription of Shiprocket's IPO validates the company's vision on a national scale.

Goel also praised Shiprocket's ability to facilitate cross-border trade, allowing Indian businesses to sell directly to international customers. He cited examples of small traders in Jaipur who can now reach markets in the US, Europe, and Australia. The overwhelming investor response, backed by prominent names like Temasek and Eternal, has bolstered Shiprocket's confidence to further extend its platform's reach and impact.