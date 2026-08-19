Gold and Oil Markets Navigate Dollar Weakness and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold continued to ride a wave of positive momentum, bolstered by a weakening dollar and diminishing prospects of an imminent US interest rate hike. Meanwhile, crude oil markets display cautious optimism amid looming geopolitical risks, with robust Gulf exports and sluggish demand tempering the rise in Brent prices, according to a report by Kotak Neo.

Spot gold furthered its two-week rally, ascending 0.5% intraday before settling at approximately USD 4,400 an ounce following a nearly 1% increase last week. Silver, notably, outpaced gold, surging by 1.6% to USD 65.73 an ounce. A key driver was softer U.S. retail sales and waning consumer sentiment, which pressured the dollar and trimmed expectations for a September Federal Reserve interest rate hike, as noted by Kotak. The dollar dipped 0.2%, while a steeper Treasury yield curve suggested the Fed might refrain from an aggressively hawkish approach soon.

In early Asian trade Wednesday, gold prices edged upwards, supported by softer US Treasury yields spurring demand for the metal. The commodity traded around USD 4,355.76 amid geopolitical concerns, including new Strait of Hormuz attacks and potential US actions against Iran, which lent support to bullion. Further backing stemmed from consistent Gulf oil flows, Iran-Oman negotiations, and robust central-bank acquisitions, particularly from China, Kotak indicated.

Kotak's report stated that while the outlook for gold stays positive, significant gains necessitate sustaining above USD 4,400, with renewed energy inflation or higher yields potentially triggering stabilization. Conversely, benchmark crude oil prices remain slightly optimistic, grappling with escalating geopolitical tensions against ongoing physical supply flows and demand apprehensions.

Ongoing conflicts in Lebanon and resurfacing tanker aggressions in the Strait of Hormuz have muddied the waters for a U.S-Iran agreement, escalating the risk of supply interruptions. Concurrently, Asian refiners, including those in India, are securing crude shipments well in advance to safeguard against supply vulnerabilities. Russia's refinery hiccups and fuel bottlenecks add further supply-side challenges. Yet, reports indicate Gulf producers maintain flows exceeding 4 million barrels per day, mitigating immediate impacts of the disturbances.

According to Kotak, "Weak demand and ample supply serve as primary bearish influencers," with a cautious bullish outlook suggesting escalation risks could push prices toward USD 100/bbl. Yet, enduring Gulf exports and demand frailties might limit gains, eventually steering Brent down to USD 80/bbl. At the report's issuance, Brent crude traded at approximately USD 91.78 per barrel, and crude oil at USD 85.52 per barrel.