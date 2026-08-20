U.S. Treasury Measures Struggle to Calm Bond Market Turmoil

U.S. government bonds have faced renewed pressure as yields rose once more, following a brief dip. This comes after the U.S. Treasury announced plans to buy back longer-dated debt, a move seen as temporary relief rather than a permanent solution. Investors remain skeptical about the effectiveness of these measures in providing sustained market stability.

Global stock markets have been affected, with the MSCI index experiencing its longest losing streak since March before rebounding slightly. The bond yields' fluctuation has also impacted European and American stock indexes, albeit to varying degrees, while heightened oil prices further complicate the economic landscape.

Meanwhile, the technology sector, particularly AI-focused companies, exhibits resilience despite wider market turbulence. Experts highlight the sector's ongoing commitment to AI development as vital, regardless of the challenges posed by rising bond yields. In currency markets, the euro has strengthened while the yen and the dollar index softened, amid speculations on future U.S. interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation.