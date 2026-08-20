Wall Street Subdued as Bond Yields Rebound and Oil Prices Rise

U.S. stock index futures saw little movement as bond yields rose again. Walmart's earnings fell short, impacting the market. Elevated oil prices from the Iran conflict and debt concerns affected bond markets. Despite fluctuations, analysts remain positive on equities, while oil prices continue to climb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:10 IST
Wall Street Subdued as Bond Yields Rebound and Oil Prices Rise
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Wall Street remained largely steady on Thursday as government bond yields saw a bounce back after earlier declines, coinciding with investors digesting the latest earnings report from Walmart.

The retail giant's shares dropped by 5.8% in premarket actions due to a miss on quarterly comparable sales expectations, influenced by consumers cutting back on expenditure amid rising gas prices. Market volatility was compounded by persistent high oil prices linked to the ongoing Iran conflict and heightened government debt levels, which pressured bond markets this week and drove U.S. 30-year Treasury yields to levels unseen in nearly two decades.

Market sentiment had improved after the U.S. Treasury introduced supportive measures for long-duration bonds, but the 30-year Treasury bond yield still crept up to 5.217% on Wednesday. The looming concerns of elevated bond yields, expensive oil, and downturns in technology and AI-tied stocks were highlighted by analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management, who nonetheless expressed continued confidence in equities' long-term potential amid these challenges.

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