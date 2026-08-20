FTSE 100 Slumps Amid Bond Yield Impact

The UK’s FTSE 100 index took a hit on Thursday, with JD Sports at the center of the downturn after forecasting less optimistic future earnings.

This plunge was further compounded by a rebound in government bond yields, putting additional pressure on the stock market.

By 1137 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index had dropped 0.3% to 10,714.80 points, while the FTSE 250 index also fell by 0.3%, closing at 24,570.21 points, reflecting a broader market unease.