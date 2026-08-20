Caribbean Workshop Brings Living Heritage Into Education

More than 40 educators, cultural practitioners, researchers, government representatives and civil society members from Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines came together in July 2026 to explore how the Caribbean's living cultural traditions can become a stronger part of education. The three-day online workshop, titled Envisioning Intangible Cultural Heritage in Formal and Informal Contexts, focused on practical ways to safeguard traditions while giving younger generations meaningful opportunities to understand, practice and carry them forward.

Organized under UNESCO's Integrating Living Heritage into Education in the Caribbean SIDS project, the workshop involved government agencies, educational institutions, National Commissions for UNESCO, research bodies and people working directly with cultural traditions. UNESCO partnered with the National Commissions for UNESCO of Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the initiative, with support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Culture Lives Through People, Skills and Everyday Practices

The workshop introduced participants to the principles of UNESCO's 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and examined what safeguarding means in communities where traditions continue to evolve. Intangible cultural heritage covers knowledge, skills, expressions, practices and cultural spaces that communities recognize as part of their heritage, making it different from heritage understood mainly through historic buildings, monuments or physical collections.

Caribbean examples gave these ideas an immediate local meaning. Participants discussed Creole language, Anansi storytelling, Carnival traditions, traditional boat building, music, dance, culinary knowledge and community festivals, all of which carry histories and identities through the people who continue to practice them. Such traditions are not simply reminders of the past; they remain active parts of family life, celebrations, community relationships and local knowledge.

Yuri Peshkov, Head of the Culture Programme at the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, emphasized the human dimension of heritage as an essential part of keeping cultural traditions alive and transmitting identities, values and knowledge to future generations.

Classrooms Can Help Connect Generations

A major focus of the workshop was the role education can play without separating heritage from the communities that give it meaning. Bringing living heritage into formal education could allow students to encounter local languages, stories, craftsmanship, music and traditional knowledge alongside conventional academic subjects, while informal learning can create opportunities through community groups, festivals, cultural organizations, families and practitioners.

This approach can also give elders, artisans, storytellers, musicians and other knowledge holders a stronger role in learning. Their participation allows students to encounter cultural knowledge through lived experience rather than relying entirely on textbooks or classroom descriptions. It can create conversations between generations at a time when migration, changing lifestyles and digital media are reshaping how young people interact with local traditions.

Participants identified youth engagement as a priority, recognizing that safeguarding heritage depends on younger people seeing cultural practices as relevant to their own lives rather than as traditions they are simply expected to preserve.

Communities Remain at the Heart of Safeguarding Heritage

The workshop also examined practical challenges surrounding documentation and transmission. Participants identified opportunities to improve how cultural knowledge is recorded while ensuring communities remain central to decisions about what is documented, taught and shared. Stronger documentation can help preserve knowledge and increase visibility, but living heritage ultimately survives through continued practice and transmission between people.

Community-led safeguarding was therefore a central theme across the three days. Cultural traditions change naturally as communities adapt them to new circumstances, making participation especially important when educational institutions or public agencies develop heritage programmes.

By connecting education professionals with cultural practitioners, researchers, government bodies and UNESCO National Commissions, the initiative created space for different perspectives to shape future work in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The discussions also reflected a wider Caribbean challenge: protecting cultural identity while giving traditions enough room to remain living, useful and meaningful.

The workshop showed that safeguarding heritage is not only about recording what communities inherited from earlier generations. It is equally about creating the conditions in which people can continue speaking, making, performing, cooking, telling stories and sharing knowledge, allowing Caribbean culture to remain part of everyday life for generations still to come.