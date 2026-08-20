U.S. Indexes Sink Amid Bond Yield Rebound

The U.S. stock market opened lower on Thursday, affected by a rebound in government bond yields and Walmart reporting a rare sales miss. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw declines, reflecting investor sentiment dampened by these economic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 19:02 IST
U.S. Indexes Sink Amid Bond Yield Rebound
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U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday morning. A rebound in government bond yields rattled markets, impacting investor sentiment negatively.

Meanwhile, retail giant Walmart reported a rare sales miss, further shaking investor confidence.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.8 points to 53381.22, the S&P 500 declined by 17.5 points to 7690.49, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 119.6 points to 26211.52.

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