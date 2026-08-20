U.S. Indexes Sink Amid Bond Yield Rebound

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday morning. A rebound in government bond yields rattled markets, impacting investor sentiment negatively.

Meanwhile, retail giant Walmart reported a rare sales miss, further shaking investor confidence.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.8 points to 53381.22, the S&P 500 declined by 17.5 points to 7690.49, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 119.6 points to 26211.52.