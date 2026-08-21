Argentina's Economy Surges in June: A Sectoral Breakdown

Argentina witnessed a significant economic surge in June, as activity climbed by 2.7% compared to the same month the previous year, according to data released by the national statistics agency.

The increase surpassed the 1.9% growth forecasted by analysts polled by Reuters and marked a notable jump from May's modest 0.4% rise. Key contributors to this growth were the fishing, mining, and quarrying sectors, as reported by INDEC.

Of the 15 sectors monitored, 12 posted year-on-year gains in June. Declines were noted only in public administration, defense, compulsory social security, electricity, gas and water, and education. President Javier Milei's administration has reduced public spending to control inflation, while attempting to stimulate the industrial, consumer, and construction industries.