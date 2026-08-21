Argentina's Economy Surges in June: A Sectoral Breakdown

In June, Argentina's economy rose by 2.7% compared to the previous year, exceeding projections. This growth was fueled by fishing and mining, with 12 out of 15 sectors experiencing year-on-year gains. President Javier Milei's government is cutting public spending to manage inflation while aiming to boost industrial and consumer growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 00:49 IST
Argentina's Economy Surges in June: A Sectoral Breakdown
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Argentina witnessed a significant economic surge in June, as activity climbed by 2.7% compared to the same month the previous year, according to data released by the national statistics agency.

The increase surpassed the 1.9% growth forecasted by analysts polled by Reuters and marked a notable jump from May's modest 0.4% rise. Key contributors to this growth were the fishing, mining, and quarrying sectors, as reported by INDEC.

Of the 15 sectors monitored, 12 posted year-on-year gains in June. Declines were noted only in public administration, defense, compulsory social security, electricity, gas and water, and education. President Javier Milei's administration has reduced public spending to control inflation, while attempting to stimulate the industrial, consumer, and construction industries.

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