Global Bond Market Stress and Gulf Tensions Boost Inflation Risks

Asian share indices faced weekly declines as global bond market stress persisted, impacting U.S. Treasury yields. Oil prices surged due to Gulf tensions, elevating inflation risks. Tech borrowing for AI and corporate earnings faced pressure. Market skepticism grew as economic measures faltered, while dollar weakness drove investors to gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 06:51 IST
Global Bond Market Stress and Gulf Tensions Boost Inflation Risks
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Asian financial markets saw a decline as stress in global bond markets persisted, with little relief in sight, escalating inflation concerns. Middle East tensions further pushed oil prices to new highs, adding to financial anxieties.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed again despite interventions, as skepticism grew over significant spending cuts and economic measures. These interventions risk harming institutional credibility, warned strategists.

Currency markets reflected the dollar's downturn amid policy uncertainties, propelling investors toward assets like gold. Meanwhile, AI and tech sectors grappled with borrowing costs, impacting stock valuations.

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