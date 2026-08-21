Asian Development Bank Raises $2 Billion Through 10-Year Global Bond

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised $2 billion through a new 10-year global bond, drawing strong interest from investors across several regions as the bank continues to secure funding for development across Asia and the Pacific. Proceeds from the transaction will become part of ADB's ordinary capital resources, which support investments across its developing member countries in areas linked to economic growth, resilience and improvements in living standards.

ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka said demand for the bank's second 10-year US dollar global benchmark bond of 2026 reflected continued investor confidence in ADB's financial position and development mandate. Access to international capital markets gives the institution resources that can be directed toward projects supporting sustainable growth and stronger economies across the region.

Bond Carries a 4.625% Annual Coupon

The new bond will mature on 26 August 2036 and carries a 4.625% annual coupon, with interest payments made twice a year. It was priced at 99.431%, producing a yield equivalent to 4.8 basis points above the 4.625% United States Treasury notes due in August 2036. The transaction was managed by BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Nomura, bringing together major international financial institutions to place the bond with investors across global markets.

Investors Across EMEA Take the Largest Share

Demand came from a geographically diverse investor base, with 54% of the bond allocated to Europe, the Middle East and Africa, making the region the largest source of participation. Investors in the Americas received 28% of the issue, while Asia accounted for the remaining 18%.

The distribution by investor type also shows substantial participation from major institutional buyers. Central banks and official institutions purchased 44%, banks accounted for 33%, while fund managers and other investors received 23%, giving ADB a broad mix of buyers for the 10-year financing.

ADB Targets Up to $45 Billion in 2026 Borrowing

The $2 billion transaction forms part of a much larger capital-market funding program planned for 2026. ADB expects to raise approximately $39 billion to $45 billion from global capital markets during the year, providing resources that can support its wider development financing activities.

ADB regularly accesses international bond markets to fund its operations, turning capital raised from global investors into financial resources for development programs across Asia and the Pacific. The latest transaction adds another major benchmark issue to its 2026 funding program while demonstrating continued demand for ADB debt among central banks, financial institutions and investment managers worldwide.