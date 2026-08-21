Tottenham Hotspur Seals £75M Deal for Man City Star Savinho

In a significant transfer development, Tottenham Hotspur has finalized a high-profile deal worth £75 million to acquire Manchester City winger Savinho. This agreement, supplemented by an additional £10 million in add-ons, marks a successful conclusion to their year-long pursuit of the Brazilian star.

The deal for Savinho comes amid a series of strategic moves by Spurs, following their recent signings of renowned midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, aimed at strengthening their squad further for the upcoming season.

While there has been no immediate confirmation from Spurs or Manchester City regarding the transaction, reports indicate that Tottenham is also engaged in negotiations to secure Egypt international Omar Marmoush from City, marking another potential tactical boost for the North London club.