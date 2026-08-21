Stronger El Niño Expected to Impact Global Weather

Britain's Met Office, the national weather forecaster, has announced that the developing El Niño is likely to be the strongest on record. The phenomenon, known for its periodic warming of the eastern Pacific's sea surface temperatures, is caused by weakening trade winds.

El Niño occurs naturally every two to seven years, typically lasting between nine and twelve months. Its influence on global weather patterns can have severe consequences for agriculture, posing a significant risk to crops worldwide.

This development emphasizes the importance of increased surveillance and preparedness to mitigate potential adverse effects on food security across the globe.