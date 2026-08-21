China and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Geopolitical Complexity

China and Indonesia have agreed to strengthen military and economic ties, focusing on minerals, energy, and technology. The collaboration aims to balance relations between Beijing and Washington, addressing tensions in the South China Sea. Indonesia continues its non-alignment policy, advocating cooperation with both China and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:51 IST
China and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Geopolitical Complexity
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China and Indonesia have struck an agreement to strengthen their military and economic connections, with a focus on minerals, energy, and technology. This partnership comes as Jakarta seeks a balance in its relationships with both Beijing and Washington amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, including those in the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, visiting Jakarta along with China's defense minister, emphasized the importance of "seizing the moment," highlighting the complexity of the current international landscape. The countries plan to collaborate in various sectors such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and fisheries.

Indonesia, rich in natural resources and a key player in the G20 economy, aims to maintain its non-aligned foreign policy. The nation, expanding its defense ties with the U.S., also navigates challenges with China over its investments and policy changes affecting the nickel industry.

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