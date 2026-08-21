China and Indonesia Forge Stronger Military and Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions

China and Indonesia have agreed to enhance military cooperation and collaborate in energy, minerals, and technology sectors as Jakarta seeks to balance relationships with Beijing and Washington. The partnership spans various areas, including green energy and artificial intelligence, amid growing economic and geopolitical complexities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:52 IST
China and Indonesia Forge Stronger Military and Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions
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China and Indonesia have reached an agreement to strengthen military ties and collaborate more closely in the fields of minerals, energy, and technology. This move comes as Indonesia aims to maintain diplomatic balance between China and the United States amidst escalating economic and geopolitical tensions, particularly in the South China Sea region.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his Jakarta visit alongside the Chinese defense minister, emphasized the need to seize the current global moment of intertwined and complex international relations. Wang noted the negative ramifications of unilateralism, highlighting China's ambition for high-level cooperation with Indonesia across areas such as artificial intelligence and green energy.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto reiterated Indonesia's commitment to a non-aligned foreign policy, maintaining ties with both China and the U.S. The cooperation includes joint military exercises, increased defense activities, and partnerships in the defense industry, with a significant focus on mineral resources investment in resource-rich Indonesia.

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