IndiGo Faces Recurrent Reservation System Disruptions, Raising Concerns for New CEO

India's largest airline, IndiGo, encountered recurrent technical problems with its reservation platform, affecting online flight bookings.

This marks the second issue in a week, placing early pressure on CEO Willie Walsh, who took leadership on August 3 after his predecessor's departure post-operational breakdown.

IndiGo holds a dominant 67% share of India's domestic aviation market but has faced scrutiny for past disruptions, including a major incident last December that led to mass flight cancellations.