Hyundai Union's Decade-Defining Strike: A Call for Job Security in AI Era

Hyundai Motor's South Korean union has launched its first full strike in ten years, demanding better retirement age terms and job protections against AI automation. The strike highlights growing labor unrest amid the challenges the auto industry faces in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:33 IST
Hyundai Union's Decade-Defining Strike: A Call for Job Security in AI Era
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Hyundai Motor's South Korean union executed its first full strike in a decade on Friday, following stalled wage negotiations. Union members are advocating for a higher retirement age and job protections from artificial intelligence and automation threats.

Striking workers from Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp, and suppliers rallied at Hyundai's Seoul headquarters, demanding direct wage negotiations for parts suppliers and raising the retirement age beyond 60. Lee Jong-cheol, the union leader, emphasized the plight of longstanding employees facing contract positions.

The strike coincides with rising labor unrest in South Korea after the election of pro-labor President Lee Jae Myung, with production affected since July. The union remains open to dialogue but warns of further strikes if Hyundai management fails to offer viable solutions.

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