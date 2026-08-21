Hyundai Union's Decade-Defining Strike: A Call for Job Security in AI Era

Hyundai Motor's South Korean union executed its first full strike in a decade on Friday, following stalled wage negotiations. Union members are advocating for a higher retirement age and job protections from artificial intelligence and automation threats.

Striking workers from Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp, and suppliers rallied at Hyundai's Seoul headquarters, demanding direct wage negotiations for parts suppliers and raising the retirement age beyond 60. Lee Jong-cheol, the union leader, emphasized the plight of longstanding employees facing contract positions.

The strike coincides with rising labor unrest in South Korea after the election of pro-labor President Lee Jae Myung, with production affected since July. The union remains open to dialogue but warns of further strikes if Hyundai management fails to offer viable solutions.