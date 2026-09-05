Transforming FMCG with ESG Insights: Aspire Circle and Aspire Impact's Pioneering Framework

Aspire Circle and Aspire Impact unveiled a new ESG performance framework specifically for the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. This framework, supported by Capgemini, addresses sector-specific risks and opportunities to foster sustainable growth and innovation, benefiting companies, investors, and stakeholders in India’s booming FMCG market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:47 IST
Transforming FMCG with ESG Insights: Aspire Circle and Aspire Impact's Pioneering Framework
Packaging, water stress and supply chains emerge as key ESG risks for India’s FMCG sector; circularity offers opportunity: Aspire Impact Report. Image Credit: ANI

Aspire Circle and Aspire Impact have introduced a groundbreaking ESG performance framework tailored for India's robust Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. Revealed under their Impact Future Project, with support from Capgemini, this publication provides a sector-specific analysis of environmental, social, and governance risks and opportunities.

The FMCG sector, anticipated to generate USD 615.9 billion by 2027, benefits from this clear separation of ESG risks and opportunities. The framework goes beyond a single ESG score, offering insights into vulnerabilities and sustainable potential, using KPIs tailored to the sector's sub-categories like Personal Care and Food Products.

Sector leaders emphasize the importance of transitioning everyday choices into significant climate impact. Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive notes their commitment to sustainable practices, while the publication aims to enable FMCG companies to align ESG intentions with measurable actions and benchmark their performances effectively.

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