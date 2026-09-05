Elma Aveiro Graces Kozhikode for Sparkling Diamond Fest with boCHE

Elma Aveiro, sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, inaugurated the 'Sparkle Diamond Fest' at Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers in Kozhikode. The event featured contests with prizes like a gold biscuit and a Kia Seltos car. The festival offers discounts on diamond ornaments, showcasing Boby Chemmanur's diverse business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:39 IST
Elma Aveiro Graces Kozhikode for Sparkling Diamond Fest with boCHE
Elma Aveiro inaugurating the Sparkle Diamond Fest.boCHE, Sam Sibin, Anna Body, Anil C.P. were also seen. Image Credit: ANI

Elma Aveiro, sister of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Brand Director of CR7, visited Kozhikode on September 5 to inaugurate the 'Sparkle Diamond Fest' at Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers. Welcomed warmly by the Kozhikode community, Aveiro's presence highlighted the event's grandeur.

The event, graced by notable attendees including boCHE, the Chairman of Boby Chemmanur Group, featured an Instagram contest where a lucky participant won a gold biscuit. Additionally, customers have a chance to win a Kia Seltos car in a bumper prize draw. A highlight of the fest is the offer of up to 50% discount on making charges for diamond ornaments, amid an expansive collection of lightweight and contemporary jewellery designs.

Dr. Boby Chemmanur, known for his distinct achievements like the 812-km Run for world peace, is not just a businessman but a social enthusiast and sports aficionado. The Boby Chemmanur International Group, with its diverse business interests across jewellery, resorts, loans, and e-commerce, marks its presence in India, the USA, and the UAE. Renowned for his charitable endeavors, Chemmanur donates significant profits to social welfare, underscoring his commitment to global goodwill.

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