Savor the UK in India: 'Great Food From Great Britain' Campaign Delights Shoppers

A month-long retail campaign, 'Great Food From Great Britain,' brings the finest British foods and drinks to Indian consumers across major cities, offering unique culinary experiences and product samplings. This initiative is led by the UK Government's BIST department, promoting the diversity and quality of British cuisine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 18:07 IST
Savor the UK in India: 'Great Food From Great Britain' Campaign Delights Shoppers
Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India launching the month long UK Retail Campaign at Food Square, Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Indian shoppers have a delightful culinary journey ahead as the 'Great Food From Great Britain' campaign kicks off, offering a curated selection of British food and drink throughout September in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Orchestrated by the UK Government’s Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST), the campaign will unfold at Food Square and Food Stories stores, featuring dedicated displays, product samplings, and interactive in-store experiences. Live cooking demonstrations, workshops, and tastings will provide a window into the culinary heritage of the UK, inviting consumers to incorporate these products into both everyday meals and special occasions.

The campaign comes on the heels of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, facilitating easier and cheaper access to British food products for Indian customers. With nearly 1,000 UK products available, the initiative not only enriches India's retail landscape but also embodies a testament to the commercial opportunities unlocked by this new trade deal.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026