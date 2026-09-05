Savor the UK in India: 'Great Food From Great Britain' Campaign Delights Shoppers

Indian shoppers have a delightful culinary journey ahead as the 'Great Food From Great Britain' campaign kicks off, offering a curated selection of British food and drink throughout September in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Orchestrated by the UK Government’s Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST), the campaign will unfold at Food Square and Food Stories stores, featuring dedicated displays, product samplings, and interactive in-store experiences. Live cooking demonstrations, workshops, and tastings will provide a window into the culinary heritage of the UK, inviting consumers to incorporate these products into both everyday meals and special occasions.

The campaign comes on the heels of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, facilitating easier and cheaper access to British food products for Indian customers. With nearly 1,000 UK products available, the initiative not only enriches India's retail landscape but also embodies a testament to the commercial opportunities unlocked by this new trade deal.