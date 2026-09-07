Iran's Gasoline Price Hike Amid Economic Strain and Sanctions

Iran is set to increase gasoline prices for users consuming over 110 litres monthly, starting Tuesday. The decision, aimed at addressing issues from the war and U.S. sanctions, follows previous price hikes and concerns over potential protests. The first two quotas remain unchanged, while the third sees a price increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 00:36 IST
Iran's Gasoline Price Hike Amid Economic Strain and Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to tackle economic challenges exacerbated by war and U.S. sanctions, Iran will increase gasoline prices for consumers exceeding 110 litres per month, effective Tuesday. The announcement, made by government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, revealed that while two initial quotas remain steady, the third will see a price surge.

The concern over potential unrest echoes past protests in 2019 when a similar price adjustment incited widespread demonstrations. Despite being among the world's lowest, Iran's gasoline price shift reflects the current economic strain and aims to curb excessive consumption.

Mohajerani noted that lower-tiered quotas of up to 110 litres will still be available at unchanged rates of 15,000 and 30,000 rials per litre. The decision follows December's partial price increase and forms part of a broader strategy by the OPEC nation to manage growing fuel demand.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026