Rising Stars Collide: U.S. Open Quarter-Final Showdowns

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. American players make strong showings with Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Jessica Pegula all in action. Meanwhile, Tommy Paul competes against Carlos Alcaraz, and Emma Navarro meets Anna Kalinskaya in the night matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 01:38 IST
Rising Stars Collide: U.S. Open Quarter-Final Showdowns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aryna Sabalenka, the top-ranked player in the world and defending champion, is set to face Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Both players showcased confidence in their matches, securing their places in the final eight on Sunday.

In a gripping contest, Sabalenka dismantled Taylor Townsend, showcasing impressive skills to claim a straight-set victory. Sabalenka emphasized the importance of challenging matches in building confidence, noting, "These kind of matches are a boost of confidence." Meanwhile, Noskova emerged victorious after a tense battle against Marta Kostyuk, marking her deepest run at the U.S. Open to date.

This U.S. Open also featured a remarkable presence by American male players, marking their strongest showing since 1995. Five advanced to the fourth round, with notable performances from Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton. Additionally, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro are set to compete in high-stakes clashes, continuing American presence in the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026