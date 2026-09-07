Dollar Wobbles Amid Global Rate Hike Speculations

The dollar struggled as Middle East tensions and potential global inflationary pressures sparked rate hike bets, impacting currency dynamics. The Japanese yen strengthened, influenced by carry trade unwinding and expected capital repatriation. Global central banks may tighten policies, shifting sentiment towards other currencies and leading to a possible BOJ rate hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:47 IST
Dollar Wobbles Amid Global Rate Hike Speculations
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The dollar faced uncertainty on Monday as escalating Middle East tensions and potential inflationary pressures led to heightened speculation about global interest rate hikes.

Investors showed renewed interest in the Japanese yen, driven by concerns over U.S. debt and policy uncertainties. In early Asia trading, currency movements were moderate, partly due to the U.S. market holiday, with the dollar unable to capitalize on the positive U.S. jobs report.

The prospect of rate hikes by major central banks loomed as futures indicated a likely increase by the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan. The yen's recent appreciation highlighted shifts in currency trading dynamics.

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